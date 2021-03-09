Des Bishop reveals how he proposed to reality star Hannah Berner

Des Bishop has revealed how he proposed to his reality star fiancée Hannah Berner.

The couple announced their engagement last week, just nine months after they started dating.

Speaking on the Girls Gotta Eat podcast, Des said he popped the question to Hannah by writing her a song.

The comedian explained that it was a nod to their early relationship, when he used to write her “funny songs” while she was filming Bravo’s Summer House.

Des filmed himself singing the song on an autotune app, and texted the video to Hannah.

“I texted her the video. We watched it together and then I proposed,” he said.

“The funny thing about proposals is there’s so much prep that goes into it, it almost took me by surprise the magnitude of the situation.”

“I did it and then she was like, ‘Are you joking?’ I was like, ‘No’. And then she started bawling crying.”

Back in October, Des opened up about how he met Hannah last year, during an appearance on The Six O’Clock Show.

The 45-year-old said: “We were following each other but actually, I didn’t know she was following me.”

“Then one day I noticed that she was isolating quite close to where I am, and then I checked and I saw that she was following me.”

Ad

“So I said, ‘Oh she must be interested,’ and I just asked if she wanted to meet for coffee and that was the beginning of our romance.”

“Then we had a very difficult seven weeks where she was filming something, so I didn’t see her for seven weeks after two and a half weeks of a sort of intense fling.”

Des explained that Hannah was filming a Bravo reality show called Summer House, where she had to live with another guy she had a “fling” with before.

Ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Des Bishop (@desbishop)



“In our situation, it felt rushed, because of Corona you spend a lot of time together and also because she was going into this reality show so we knew she only had two and a half weeks,” he said.

“She was going into this reality show where, in the previous season, she had actually had a pretty strong fling with one of the guys in the house so there was a lot going on.”

“I was looking to lockdown the connection before she went in there,” Des admitted.

Despite only knowing each other for a few months, Des and Hannah decided to move in together last summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Des Bishop (@desbishop)

The comedian said: “I have never lived full time with someone. I was actually engaged before and we had a place together in London but I didn’t live there…”

“It was kind of a long-distance relationship so this is really the first time I have ever lived with somebody.”

“We’re only two weeks in but I have already filled a full 18-meter dumpster with my crap and all the stereotypes of a woman moving in with you are happening.”