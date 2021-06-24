Derry Girls stars Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Jamie-Lee O’Donnell join Celebrity Gogglebox

We can't wait to watch this!

Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Jamie-Lee O’Donnell will take part in Celebrity Gogglebox.

The actresses, best known for their roles as Erin Quinn and Michelle Mallon, will make their debut on the sofa this Friday, June 25.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Saoirse said: “Gogglebox is one of my absolute favourites so to be on there with my pal and fellow Derry Girl Jamie-Lee is a bit of a thrill.”

“We’ve had in depth snack discussions already so are raring to go,” she added.

The comic duo will be on the show for the next two weeks, and will be joined by regulars including Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling, Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, and Denise Van Outen and her partner Eddie Boxshall.

Celebrity Gogglebox continues on Channel 4 on Friday, June 26 at 9pm.