Derry Girls star Saoirse-Monica Jackson lands role in DC superhero movie

Saoirse-Monica Jackson has landed a role in DC’s upcoming movie, The Flash.

The 27-year-old, best known for her role as Erin Quinn in Derry Girls, will star in the big screen adaptation of the popular comic.

Set for release in November 2022, the Irish actress has been cast alongside Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, Ezra Miller, and Ron Livingston.

It’s not yet known who Saoirse will play in the upcoming movie.

The film will tell the story of Barry Allen, a crime scene investigator who gains super-human speed after being struck by lightning.

Aside from The Flash, Saoirse is set to film the third season of Derry Girls later this year, after filming was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.