Derry Girls actress confirmed for Dancing with the Stars 2023

Leah O’Rourke is the tenth celebrity announced for series six of Dancing with the Stars, which returns to RTÉ One in January.

Speaking this morning, she said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the show. This is the opportunity of a lifetime.”

“If I’m brave enough to showcase terrible singing on Derry Girls, I’m hoping I’ll be brave enough to showcase my attempts at dancing.”

“I’m looking forward to taking on a new challenge, shaking off the school plait and showing a more glam side to me.”

From Newry in County Down, Leah played Derry Girl Jenny Joyce, the goody-two-shoes prefect who never strays from the rules in the popular sitcom.

Jenny Joyce famously performed ‘Stay’ by Shakespeare’s Sister at the school talent show.

Leah has also appeared in several short films including Wasted, Anna and Normality, and played Siobhán in the award-winning film Half Brothers.

When not starring in films or comedy hits, Leah can be found tutoring the next generation in Fermanagh School of Music and Performing Arts.

