Derry Girls fans react to surprise cameo by major star in season three premiere

Liam Neeson made a surprise cameo appearance in the season three premiere of Derry Girls.
The popular sitcom returned to our screens on Tuesday night for a third and final season, and saw Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), Orla (Louisa Harland), Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell), and James (Dylan Llewellyn) get taken into custody.
Liam starred as an RUC inspector on last night’s episode, and said to the Derry Girls: “Ok, ladies. I’d just like to ask you a few questions.”
Are the #DerryGirls Liam Neeson's toughest challenge yet? 😅 @nicolacoughlan @Djllewellyn @SaoirseJackson @louisa_harland @JamieLeeOD @LisaMMcGee pic.twitter.com/3QbQiDjCos
— Channel 4 (@Channel4) April 12, 2022
The hilarious scene ends with the girls calling in Uncle Colm to wear Liam’s character down.
Reacting to the Irish actor’s cameo, one viewer tweeted: “Keeping Liam Neeson’s guest appearance under wraps for this must have been the best kept secret in Derry…”
Another tweeted: “Ehhhh did we know this was happening because I nearly jumped off the seat.”
“You can go and for the love of shufferin’ Jesus take him with you” – Liam Neeson on #DerryGirls ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DgOkQONQew
— Róisín Ingle (@roisiningle) April 12, 2022
Underworld! Liam Neeson! Mid-1990s League of Ireland shirts! Alka Seltzer! Jack Charlton portraits! That was a treat. Welcome back #DerryGirls!
— Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) April 12, 2022
Liam Neeson was a fun addition but when I tell yous I shrieked at Uncle Colm #DerryGirls
— Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) April 12, 2022
Ehhhh did we know this was happening because I nearly jumped off the seat #derrygirls pic.twitter.com/py34YmzVlE
— Simon Murdoch 📻📱🎧 (@Simon_Murdoch) April 12, 2022
Keeping Liam Neeson's guest appearance under wraps for this must have been the best kept secret in Derry…#DerryGirls
— Caolán Mc Aree (@Caolanmcaree) April 12, 2022
WHAT A CAMEO!!!!#DerryGirls pic.twitter.com/Y7tYmEdZcp
— Nicola Bardon (@NicolaBardon) April 12, 2022
LIAM NESSON?? #DerryGirls pic.twitter.com/P7HCGAFC1L
— liv 🌺 (@livia_x2) April 12, 2022
OH MY GOD LIAM NEESON #DerryGirls
— Emma 🍂💫 (@emrobros) April 12, 2022
Derry Girls airs Tuesday nights on Channel 4 and All4.