Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

Derry Girls fans react to surprise cameo by major star in season three premiere

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Liam Neeson made a surprise cameo appearance in the season three premiere of Derry Girls.

The popular sitcom returned to our screens on Tuesday night for a third and final season, and saw Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), Orla (Louisa Harland), Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell), and James (Dylan Llewellyn) get taken into custody.

Liam starred as an RUC inspector on last night’s episode, and said to the Derry Girls: “Ok, ladies. I’d just like to ask you a few questions.”

 

The hilarious scene ends with the girls calling in Uncle Colm to wear Liam’s character down.

Reacting to the Irish actor’s cameo, one viewer tweeted: “Keeping Liam Neeson’s guest appearance under wraps for this must have been the best kept secret in Derry…”

Another tweeted: “Ehhhh did we know this was happening because I nearly jumped off the seat.”

Derry Girls airs Tuesday nights on Channel 4 and All4.

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us