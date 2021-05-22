Dermot O’Leary opens up about Caroline Flack’s death: ‘It was tragic’

The TV presenter sadly took her own life last February

Dermot O’Leary has opened up about the “tragic” death of Caroline Flack.

The Love Island host was found dead at her home in London on February 15, 2020 at the age of 40, after taking her own life.

Dermot and his wife Dee Koppang were close friends with the TV presenter, and were devastated by her death last year.

Speaking to The Irish Times, Dermot said: “It was tragic.”

“I think the rise in social media exacerbated it… There was definitely an addiction to the affirmation she got from social media. And no good can come from that.”

“But she was exceptional at her job. She was doing the right job.”

After speaking about Caroline, the former X Factor host was asked how he’s managed to cope with the pressures of fame.

“It’s easier because I’m a man,” he confessed. “It’s definitely easier. You are not subject to the same scrutiny.”

“I am also older and wiser now and less of a dick. You change with experience and I love my job and I feel very blessed that I am still doing it. I love the diversity … at the same time I have a lovely family and friends. I feel very centred and rooted.”

Dermot continued: “You have to live your life normally. To a degree you have to surrender to it and not take it too seriously.”

“The first time you walk into your dry cleaners or your grocery store or wherever, they go, ‘You’re that guy off the telly’ and then the second time you are just Dermot, and you just live your life.”

“It’s neighbourhood living. Embrace your neighbourhood. Don’t go to places where you know you’ll be photographed.”

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.

