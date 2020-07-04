Dermot O’Leary finally announces the name of his newborn son

The presenter recently welcomed his first child

Dermot O’Leary has finally announced the name of his newborn son.

While presenting his BBC 2 Radio Show this morning, the 47-year-old confirmed he and his wife Dee Koppang have called their baby Kasper.

Dermot revealed the news before dedicating a song to his son, who was born just 10 days ago.

The new dad told listeners: “My lovely son came into the world ten days ago accompanied by Guy Garvey’s Elbow. So forgive this moment of brief self-indulge while we play the song that accompanied that.”

“This is for you Kasper with a K – my wife is very insistent on that. Kasper Koppang O’Leary welcome to the world!” he added.

Dermot and Dee announced the birth of their son on social media last week, posting a photo of a baby grow with “Koppang O’Leary Productions Est. 2020” written on it.

They wrote: “We’re delighted to announce that we’ve had a baby! A little boy born on Tuesday 23rd June 2020 (Sankthansaften / Midsummer for you Norwegians) at 8.19am, weighing in at 6lb 13oz.”

“Enjoying the cuddles in the newborn bubble… cats yet to be 100% convinced. Lots of love, Dermot & Dee x.”