Dermot Kennedy reveals he was rejected when he auditioned to appear on The Late Late Toy Show

Dermot Kennedy has revealed he was rejected when he auditioned to appear on The Late Late Toy Show as a teenager.

Before he found worldwide fame as a talented singer-songwriter, the Dublin native applied to perform on the festive programme.

Speaking on the Late Late Show’s 60th anniversary special on Friday night, Dermot said he auditioned with the song Hallelujah, but was unsuccessful.

Dermot laughed: “I was pushing the boat out though. I’d say I was 14 or 15 years old [laughing].”

“No that was a fun day. I remember playing. I used to be paranoid at stuff like that. I remember the first time a camera was on me, I think…”

“So, I was in one of the studios and I just couldn’t believe I thought cameras were so high tech, right? It was a fair challenge for me.”

Years later, Dermot had the last laugh as he appeared on The Late Late Toy Show in November 2020 as a celebrity guest.

The singer surprised a talented fan named Michael Moloney, who he joined on stage for a powerful performance of his hit track Giants.

Dermot also gifted the delighted teen with a recording session in Windmill Lane studios, and gave him a signed guitar backstage.

Speaking about the heartwarming moment, Dermot said on Friday night’s Late Late Show: “It was really, really nice.”

“He is a really nice guy and I have spoken to him a good few times since.”