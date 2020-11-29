Dermot Kennedy praises The Late Late Toy Show for giving Ireland ‘a boost’

The Irish singer made a special appearance on the night

Dermot Kennedy has praised The Late Late Toy Show for giving Ireland “a boost”.

The RTÉ show presented by Ryan Tubridy aired on Friday, filling homes across the country with tears, joy and laughter after a memorable and moving show.

One of the highlights of the night saw Dermot surprise a talented fan named Michael Moloney, who he joined on stage for a powerful performance of his hit track Giants.

Taking to Instagram today, the 28-year-old shared a clip from the performance, writing: “It felt like the @thelatelatetoyshow gave our whole country a bit of a boost the other night, at the end of such a hard year.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dermot Kennedy (@dermotkennedy)

“Those kids do such a good job of reminding us what’s truly important. It’s such a special event, and I’m so so glad I could play a small part in it.

“Surprising @mikestagram06 and performing my song with him was an absolute pleasure. Thank you 🇮🇪💚”.

Michael was left flabbergasted when his favourite singer appeared on stage to sing with him, in a performance that he dedicated to his late father.

Dermot also surprised the delighted teen with a recording session in Windmill Lane studios, and gave him a signed guitar backstage.