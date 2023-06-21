Dermot Kennedy issues apology to the Irish Traveller community after offensive comment

Dermot Kennedy has issued an apology to the Irish Traveller community after making an offensive comment.

During an interview with Canadian TV channel Much earlier this week, the Outnumbered singer was asked to give some examples of Irish slang.

The 31-year-old responded that “k*****red* is used to express tiredness, but that it’s also a “really bad” insult towards someone.

“If you call somebody a k****r that’s really bad, really bad, because the k****r is, to the best of my knowledge, is like a horse in the yard that is like dying,” Dermot explained.

“But it’s like the classic thing, like if you were sitting at a table and someone took your food. You would be like, ‘ah ya k****r.'”

The clip has since been deleted.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday evening, Dermot issued an apology to the Irish Traveller community.

Dermot wrote: “I would like to apologise to the Irish Traveller Community for any offence caused when discussing Irish slang in a recent interview.”

“I was not referring to anyone specific, and I never mean to cause harm with the words I say, so I am sorry for any distress I’ve caused.”

In a statement shared with RTÉ, Bernard Joyce, the Director of the Irish Traveller Movement said the word “has been used in hate speech towards the Traveller community and experiences high levels of social exclusion and racism”.

“This word is commonly used to humiliate our community and in particular our children. It’s completely unacceptable and there is no place for such slur words. It shows a lack of understanding by those in a privileged position within society – they don’t know the Traveller community.”

“We have significantly contributed to arts, culture and music within Ireland and globally.”

“We welcomed the apology by Dermot Kennedy, however, he would have to go somewhat further and make this meaningful with some clear actions.”