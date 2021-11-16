Dermot Kennedy announces two Dublin shows – with all proceeds going to Irish charities

Dermot Kennedy has announced two gigs at Dublin’s 3Arena this December.

All profits will be split between two charitable causes close to the singer’s heart – suicide prevention charity Pieta House and homeless charity Focus Ireland.

The 29-year-old said: “I’m so grateful to be playing two shows in Dublin this December in aid of Pieta and Focus Ireland, two incredible charities.”

“Suicide and homelessness are two issues that are sadly so prevalent in Ireland today,” he continued.

“There are so many people that badly need our help, especially at this time of year. Please think of them and let’s come together and raise as much money as we can for these extremely important causes.”

Tickets on sale this Friday, November 19th at 9am on ticketmaster.ie here.