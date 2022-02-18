Dermot Bannon sparks rumours he’s signing up for the next Dancing With The Stars

Dermot Bannon has sparked rumours he’s signing up for the next Dancing With The Stars.

While the celebrity architect is already the star of Room To Improve, the 49-year-old is eyeing up a stint on another RTÉ show.

Speaking to Jennifer Zamparelli on RTÉ 2fm today, Dermot said: “Would I ever do it [DWTS]? I have two answers, one is from the heart and one is from the head.”

Dermot confessed his heart says ‘yes’ but his head says ‘no’, as he’d have to take so much time off work.

He said: “Well you see it’s 12 weeks isn’t it? Of course I’m assuming I’d get to the final…”

Dermot then asked Jennifer, who co-hosts the show with Nicky Byrne, how long she thinks he’d last.

She replied: “I think you would do really well because I think you’d get a huge public vote…”

After Dermot said, “You’re supposed to say because I’m a good dancer!” she responded, “Well I haven’t seen you move!”

When asked if he can actually dance, the architect confessed: “I think I can! But that’s at like weddings and a nightclub, so there’s alcohol involved isn’t there…”

Dermot appeared on 2fm this morning to chat about the much-anticipated return of Room To Improve.

The new season of the popular programme will air this Sunday at 9.30pm on RTÉ One.