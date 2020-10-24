Dermot Bannon reveals he’s eyeing up major Irish celebrity to appear on Room To Improve

Dermot Bannon has revealed he’d love a major Irish celebrity like Bono to appear on Room To Improve.

Back in 2018, the architect helped revamp the home of Daniel and Majella O’Donnell – and he hopes to have more famous faces on the show in the future.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror, Dermot said: “We’re always looking for exciting people so if Bono did rock up and say I want you to do my house I’d be thrilled.”

“But what was really nice about Daniel and Majella, there was a genuine need there, Majella was desperately unhappy in that house not in her life.”

“I wasn’t convinced until Majella took me over to her little cottage on Owey Island and she told me she’d love their home to feel like this, wow this is a cottage with no running water and a wind up radio in the corner.

“She’s not the type of person you’ll see at the opening of an envelope, they both like to be at home.”

Dermot also admitted he’s remained friends with the couple ever since.

“I stay in touch with them, every time they’re on the Late Late, I’ll call her and she had a big birthday this year and so I was messaging her over and back,” he added.