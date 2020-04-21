Dermot Bannon reveals future of Room To Improve is ‘up in the air’ due to coronavirus pandemic

The architect hasn't been able to visit any of his clients

Dermot Bannon reveals future of Room To Improve is ‘up in the...

Dermot Bannon has revealed the future of Room To Improve is “up in the air” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The same can be said for Dermot’s other RTÉ series Incredible Homes, which was set to air this September.

Speaking to Ray D’Arcy on RTÉ Radio 1, the celebrity architect said: “We were due an episode of Incredible Homes in September.”

“We got one of them made. We got to Canada and then Spain went into lockdown just as we were about to head out to Spain.”

“But that’s all, I don’t know, that’s all up in the air at the moment and Room to Improve is the same,” Dermot admitted.

“We started casting and have picked some houses but I can’t go down to them, I can’t visit them, I can’t survey the houses, I can’t get them started.”

“So until this is lifted, I suppose its the same for every other TV show in the making. I don’t know what the TV schedules are going to be like in the autumn.”

“That’s the frightening thing about all of this – none of us know when this is going to end,” he continued.

“I’m missing designing, I miss all of the face to face stuff. I don’t ever say this to anyone out loud, the lads in the office, I’m actually missing them,” Dermot laughed.

Speaking about dealing with life during isolation, Dermot said: “Do you know something, I’m embracing it a little bit more now. The first couple of weeks were tough.”

“”I’m used to racing around everywhere and putting brakes on things, it was a bit like when a train hits something, I kept going forward but the rest of the world wasn’t.”

“I’m finding time in my life to do things that I never did, I’m enjoying cooking, playing football with the kids.”

“I’m still working and I’m still getting through what I was getting through before but I’m just not travelling to Waterford three times a week,” he added.

