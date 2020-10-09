Dermot Bannon returns to our screens with new season of Incredible Homes this month

We can't wait for this!

Dermot Bannon returns to our screens with new season of Incredible Homes...

Dermot Bannon is returning to our screens with a brand new season of Incredible Homes this month.

While we’re all missing Room To Improve, the celebrity architect will front season three of Incredible Homes – which will follow Dermot as he visits stunning properties across Ireland.

The series usually features houses from across the world, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the upcoming episodes will focus on Ireland’s Incredible Homes.

Irish viewers can also look forward to the premiere of Baz Ashmawy’s brand new series DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland.

Similar to the UK version, the show will follow Baz and his team as they renovate homes in a matter of days – changing lives in the process.

Both shows will premiere on RTÉ One on Sunday, October 18.

DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland will air at 6.30pm, and Incredible Homes will be on at 9.30pm.

