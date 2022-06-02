Dermot Bannon posts heartbreaking tribute to Room to Improve colleague following his sudden death

Room to Improve star Dermot Bannon has posted a heartbreaking tribute to the show’s carpenter, who tragically died on Sunday.

Karl Cullen, who regularly featured on RTÉ’s Room to Improve and also appeared on DIY SOS, was remembered as an “unbelievably talented” tradesman.

Dermot wrote: “Devastated to hear that kind, gentle, unbelievably talented Karl Cullen has tragically died so young…”

“He played a huge part on Room to Improve over the years creating some of the most beautiful joinery, a fantastic problem solver, an enthusiastic collaborator and an all round wonderful soul.”

“Heartbroken for his parents Karl and Annette, his brothers Darren and Diarmuid and all his family,” he added.

Karl was just 30-years-old, and launched his own company called Karl Cullen Fitted Kitchens in 2015.

The Wexford native was pronounced dead on Sunday when his car collided with a roadside ditch in Clonhaston before catching fire.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses of the fatal crash, which occurred at around 7.30pm on Sunday on the Clonhaston stretch of the R744.