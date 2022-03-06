Denys Samson will miss tonight’s Dancing with the Stars after testing positive for Covid-19.

The professional dancer, who is paired up with Erica Cody on the popular RTÉ show, is hoping to return to the dancefloor next weekend.

A statement from RTÉ read: “Professional dancer Denys Samson will be absent from Dancing with the Stars this Sunday, March 6th, as he has tested positive for Covid 19.”

“All being well, Denys will return next weekend. Erica Cody will dance with Ervinas Merfeldas this Sunday,” they added.

It comes after Denys admitted he’s “really scared” for his family in Ukraine, amid Russia’s attacks on the country.

Speaking to Jennifer Zamparelli on her RTÉ 2FM show earlier this week, Denys said: “My friends signed for the military.”

“The dancers, I was with them in Ukraine Dancing with the Stars this summer, we were dancing, we were performing, and now they are actually with the guns, full of equipment, and they go for the war…”

Denys also revealed his mother and aunt are together in his home city of Odessa and would need to pass through Kyiv to get to the border.

“I’m really scared for their life,” he told Jennifer. “They are sitting together only the two of them at home. They need to cross whole country to get there, and I don’t want this for the moment.”

Denys said his mother wanted him to keep going on DWTS, adding: “This makes her happy, it makes her proud of me and helps her to stay strong.” He also thanked the people of Ireland for their messages of support and their donations. Dancing with the Stars continues on RTÉ One tonight from 6:30pm.