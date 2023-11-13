Denise Van Outen splits from beau Jimmy Barba after 18 months

Denise Van Outen has split from Jimmy Barba after 18 months together.

The 49-year-old and her beau started dating during the summer of 2022.

The former couple made their red carpet debut at the 12th annual Grand Prix Ball on June 29, 2022.

Denise has now told The UK Sun: “We have decided to part ways but we remain great friends and our families and children are still in touch.”

The mum-of-one and her beau Jimmy got together after All Saints singer Shaznay Lewis introduced them.

Their romance following her heartbreaking split from her ex-fiancé Eddie Boxshall.

In January 2022, the former couple, who appeared on Channel 4’s Celebrity Gogglebox, went their separate ways after seven years together.

The 49-year-old shared the news on Instagram at the time, writing: “Over the past couple of months, there has been much speculation regarding my relationship with Eddie.”

“It saddens me to confirm that we are no longer a couple. I had to make the difficult decision not to continue in our relationship.”

“I will always treasure the good times we spent together, and the memories made. We ask that you please respect our privacy at this time, especially for our children,” she added.

Denise had reportedly discovered Eddie’s infidelities in November 2021, after finding texts sent to other women from his phone.

The pair shared a home in Essex, where they lived with Denise’s 12-year-old daughter Besty, who she had with her ex-husband Lee Mead.

Eddie is also father to son Jordan, 25, and daughter Leah, 22, from a previous relationship.