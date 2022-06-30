Denise Van Outen debuts new romance months after splitting from her fiancé

Denise Van Outen has debuted her new romance, just months after splitting from her fiancé Eddie Boxshall.

On Wednesday, the TV personality made her red carpet debut at the 12th annual cGrand Prix Ball alongside her new boyfriend Jimmy Barba.

The couple are said to have been introduced to each other by mutual friend, All Saints singer Shaznay Lewis.

A source told MailOnline: “It’s early days but everything is going really well and Denise is happy.”

Not much is known about Denise’s new flame, other than that he is a property developer who owns the company Whiteditch Lane Development LTD.

The couple went Instagram official on Thursday, as Denise shared sweet snaps cosying up to her new flame at the event.

The Gogglebox Celebrity star donned a gold embellished dress, with a sheer floor-length panel, and paired it with shiny gold heels.

Jimmy wore a black tuxedo, completed with a white shirt and dickie bow.

In January, Denise and Eddie, who appeared on Channel 4’s Celebrity Gogglebox, went their separate ways after seven years together.

The 47-year-old shared the news on Instagram at the time, writing: “Over the past couple of months, there has been much speculation regarding my relationship with Eddie.”

“It saddens me to confirm that we are no longer a couple. I had to make the difficult decision not to continue in our relationship.”

“I will always treasure the good times we spent together, and the memories made. We ask that you please respect our privacy at this time, especially for our children,” she added.

Denise had reportedly discovered Eddie’s infidelities in November 2021, after finding texts sent to other women from his phone.

The pair shared a home in Essex, where they lived with Denise’s 12-year-old daughter Besty, who she had with her ex-husband Lee Mead.

Eddie is also father to son Jordan, 25, and daughter Leah, 22, from a previous relationship.