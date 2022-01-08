Denise Van Outen confirms split from fiancé Eddie Boxshall in heartbreaking statement

Denise Van Outen has confirmed her split from Eddie Boxshall in a heartbreaking statement.

The couple, who appeared on Channel 4’s Celebrity Gogglebox, have gone their separate ways after seven years together.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the 47-year-old: “Over the past couple of months, there has been much speculation regarding my relationship with Eddie.”

“It saddens me to confirm that we are no longer a couple. I had to make the difficult decision not to continue in our relationship.”

“I will always treasure the good times we spent together, and the memories made. We ask that you please respect our privacy at this time, especially for our children,” she added.

A statement from her spokesman also said: “Denise is understandably upset about the news, but she remains optimistic for the future.”

“Her priority is looking after her daughter and continuing to work on the many exciting projects she has coming up this year.”

The pair share a home in Essex, where they lived with Denise’s 11-year-old daughter Besty, who she had with her ex-husband Lee Mead.

Eddie is also father to son Jordan, 25, and daughter Leah, 22, from a previous relationship.