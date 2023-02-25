Demi Sims reveals what’s REALLY going on between her and Megan Barton-Hanson

Demi Sims has revealed what’s really going on between her and her ex-girlfriend Megan Barton-Hanson.

The Love Islander and the TOWIE star first sparked speculation they have rekindled their romance earlier this month, after they posted some sweet snaps together.

The pair were also locking lips, seemingly confirming they are giving their relationship another go.

Speaking during her appearance on the Saving Grace podcast, Demi said: “We’re just taking things slow. Okay, guys. I’m still single. She’s still single, but we are you know, linking.”

“It all happened from an Only Fans shoot. I turned up on the shoot and she’s standing there, and I’m thinking ‘Oh my God'”

“She looks insane. So then we were getting our pictures or whatever, and then there was just this one moment when she looked at me and held my hand, and she smiled and I smiled back at her and I just knew.”

“And then she messaged me like a couple of days later, ‘Hey, do you wanna do a shoot just me and you this time?’ Cause you know that Megan, she’s a bit cheeky!”

Megan, 28, and Demi, 26, first struck up a romance on E4’s Celebs Go Dating in 2019.

However, they called it quits just a few months later.