Demi Sims reveals she’s ‘taking time to heal’ following split from Francesca Farago

Demi Sims has revealed she’s “taking time to heal” following split her from Francesca Farago.

Last week, Francesca announced she and the TOWIE star had called it quits after a whirlwind romance.

Addressing the breakup in an Instagram post, Demi wrote: “Hey guys! I know I haven’t posted the past week, obviously I was taking time to heal, I would appreciate no negative comments only positivity from here onwards please ✌🏼☺️ but hey I’m back!!”

The former couple confirmed their romance in January, and moved in together shortly afterwards.

Announcing their split, Francesca wrote on her Instagram Stories: “I really didn’t want to have to address this today, but I am already getting attacked on social media so I might as well bite the bullet since I have no choice.”

“Demi and I are no longer together. We decided to go our separate ways this morning. Nothing bad happened. We were both loyal to one another and still love each other.”

“Sometimes people just don’t work perfectly together and that’s OK. We rushed into living together without knowing if our personalities and daily life meshed well together.”

“I wish we could have had a few days to emotionally cope with this in private but we chose to share our entire relationship with you guys which is why I’m posting this now.”

Explaining why the pair were no longer following each other on social media, the Too Hot To Handle star said: “I would have loved to remain friends and in each other’s lives but she thought seeing me on social media would be too difficult for her, which is why she wanted to block me.”

“In normal life when a couple breaks up this is a coping mechanism and they don’t get scrutinised by thousands of people for how they choose to act after a heartbreaking situation. I really want you guys to know nothing bad happened between us at all.”

“Please be kind and respect our privacy. It is an extremely difficult time for both of us and negative, inaccurate and presumptuous comments make it much more difficult. It did take a toll on our relationship as well.”

