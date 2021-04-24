Demi Sims insists she ‘dodged a bullet’ – after Francesca Farago posts about her ex-boyfriend

Demi Sims has insisted she “dodged a bullet” by splitting from Francesca Farago, after she posted about her ex-boyfriend.

The reality stars called it quits earlier this month, following a whirlwind romance.

Just days after they confirmed their split, Francesca posted a TikTok video about falling for her ex-boyfriend again on Friday night.

The Canadian model posted the video not long after her ex Harry Jowsey shared throwback clips of them together on TikTok.

He captioned the post: “Dam a year since this happened, hope you’re doing well bucko.”

The former couple started dating when they filmed Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle in 2019, but later split in June 2020.

Demi has since addressed Francesca’s TikTok video in a statement posted on Instagram.

The TOWIE star wrote: Thanks guys for all your messages checking in on me to make sure I’m okay after my ex GFs TikTok, (which btw we’ve only been broke up for a week and she’s already posting about falling for her ex boyfriend again).”

“But I can assure you I’m okay, after having a hard week of crying and a broken heart I’ve now realised I’ve dodged a bullet. I appreciate you all and all your support.”

In another post, she added: “Anyways, got to let people get on with it havnt you.” [sic]

“Fresh start tomorrow, il be moving forwards and leaving that part of my life in the past. Appreciate all the lovely messages, good night.”

Demi and Francesca confirmed their romance in January, after the Too Hot To Handle star asking Demi to be her girlfriend just three days after they met.

The reality stars then got tattoo tributes to each other, and Francesca recently moved to London to be with her TOWIE beau.

