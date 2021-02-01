Demi Sims and Francesca Farago share plans to get MARRIED following whirlwind romance

The couple confirmed their relationship last month

Demi Sims and Francesca Farago have shared their plans to get married, following their whirlwind romance.

The reality stars confirmed their relationship last month, and have since gotten tattoo tributes to each other.

Francesca took to her Instagram Stories to read out questions for an upcoming Q&A YouTube video, where she was asked about her relationship with Demi.

The Too Hot To Handle star read out a question which said: “Do you see yourself marrying the person you’re with?”

“Yes,” she responded, before kissing her TOWIE girlfriend.

“I’m waiting for the ring, babe.” Demi admitted.

The reality stars have been flaunting their new relationship on social media while holidaying in Mexico, despite current public health advice regarding travel.

Last week, Demi documented the couple’s trip to a tattoo parlour, as they got their names inked on each other.

The 24-year-old asked Francesca: “Baby, how you feeling?” to which her girlfriend replied: “Great.”

Demi then showed off her ‘F’ tattoo on her wrist, while her girlfriend got ‘Demi’ inked on her bum.