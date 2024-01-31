Demi Moore urges families of dementia sufferers to ‘let go’ of the person they used to be following ex-husband Bruce Willis’ diagnosis

Demi Moore has urged families of dementia sufferers to “let go” of the person they used to be following her ex-husband Bruce Willis’ diagnosis.

It was revealed that the Die Hard actor was suffering from frontotemporal dementia last year.

Demi has remained openly close to her ex-husband and his current wife Emma Heming.

In an appearance on Andy Cohen‘s SiriusXM show Radio Andy, Demi said she has learned to “take in the joy and the love” for who Bruce is now.

The actress was asked: “What message do you have for people out there who have family members who have dementia? Who are maybe caring for them or in their lives?”

Demi then replied: “I think the most important thing I could share is just to meet them where they’re at.”

“When you let go of who they’ve been or who you think they [should be], or who even you would like them to be, you can then really stay in the present and take in the joy and the love that is present and there for all that they are, not all that they’re not.”

Her Feud co-star Chloe Sevigny then quipped: “I’m gonna use that when I go home and see my mom next. Not that she has dementia, but she is really annoying.”

In a statement shared via Instagram, the 68-year-old’s wife Emma revealed he was diagnosed with aphasia, a brain condition that affects your ability to communicate, in 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis)

She wrote: “Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis.”

“In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing.”

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD).”

“Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

Emma continued: “Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately.”

“We know in our hearts that – if he could today — he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families.”

“Bruce has always found joy in life – and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time.”

“Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible.”