Demi Lovato’s ex fiancé Max Ehrich claims he feels ‘used’ after their split

The actor has addressed their break up during an Instagram Live

Demi Lovato’s ex fiancé Max Ehrich claims he feels ‘used’ after their...

Demi Lovato’s ex-fiancé Max Ehrich has said he feels “used” following their split.

The singer called off their engagement last week, just four months after Max proposed.

The actor has since claimed he found out about their break up “through the tabloids”, and described it as “the craziest thing” during an Instagram Live on Friday morning.

He said: “This is the most bizarre experience that I hope no one ever has to experience, ever. Because no person deserves to feel this way.”

max ehrich trying to drag ariana by saying pete was right and dragging demi on his live shows his true character i’m literally disgusted pic.twitter.com/6T47P7CNV2 — ˗ˏˋ 𝖛𝖆𝖓𝖎𝖘𝖍 (𝙨𝙥𝙤𝙤𝙠𝙮 𝙨𝙯𝙣) ˎˊ˗ (@breathinlovatic) October 2, 2020

Max also referenced Ariana Grande’s split from Pete Davidson back in October 2018, following the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller.

He said: “Pete Davidson didn’t deserve to feel this way. Do you think he wrote that text to Mac Miller? Ha. Open your eyes. It’s a calculated PR stunt, but my team is going to hate me for saying any of this.”

“I was in love. The whole world should f***king know it. I thought I found the real deal, now I found out that I was used.”

Addressing the breakup song Demi released earlier this week, Max said: “I hope the song is number one, because you know what, if that’s what someone wants in the material world, here you go, you have it.”

“I hope this makes you happy. Enjoy. You just lost someone who loved you fully, completely, infinitely, for everything.”

