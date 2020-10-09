The couple split last month after Demi called off their engagement

Demi Lovato’s ex-fiancé Max Ehrich asks her fans to ‘stop bullying’ him

Demi Lovato’s ex-fiancé Max Ehrich has asked her fans to “stop bullying” him – following their split last month.

The singer called off their engagement in September, just two months after he proposed to her on the beach.

Speaking to TMZ on Friday, Max said it was “ridiculous” how some people believe he was “taking advantage of her fame”.

Max continued: “I just think we’re both anti-bullying people, so people should stop bullying people.”

“It’s ridiculous, and what people think it’s about has nothing to do with it. People just shouldn’t believe what they read.”

“We’re two human beings who are going through a tough time… just leave us alone, let us make our art, our music, our movies.”

When asked about Demi, the 29-year-old wished “her the best” and “nothing but happiness”.

Max spoke out about their split after Demi reportedly returned her engagement ring to him.

