Demi Lovato to open up about near-fatal drug overdose in new documentary series

Demi Lovato to open up about near-fatal drug overdose in new documentary...

Demi Lovato is set to open up about her near-fatal drug overdose in a brand new docu-series.

According to The Sun, the 27-year-old will speak about the ordeal in detail in a four-part series for YouTube.

Demi was close to death back in July 2018 when she overdosed at her LA home, and she spent two weeks recovering in hospital before being transported to a rehab facility.

A source said: “Demi’s experience in 2018 was horrific and will continue to affect her for years to come, so she hasn’t felt able to speak about it properly yet.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Feb 24, 2020 at 12:58pm PST

“But she has written much of her upcoming album about the situation and wants to address exactly what happened to her in the hope she can prevent anyone else suffering a similar experience.”

“She has been nervous about speaking about what happened because she doesn’t want anything to be misconstrued, so decided her own series would be the best way as she will have the power to control exactly what is spoken about,” the source continued.

“Much of it has already been done and the plan is for it to be released this summer.”