Demi Lovato says she’d ‘rather be alone’ in new song released days after Max Ehrich split

The singer has broken her silence on the recent split

Demi Lovato says she’d ‘rather be alone’ in new song released days...

Demi Lovato has said she’d “rather be alone” in a brand new song released just days after her split with Max Ehrich.

The couple got engaged in July, four months after they met back in March – before news broke that they had called it quits last week.

Although Demi has remained silent about the split, she released a new track called Still Me today – where she sings about her “love disappearing” and being “a mess”.

Sharing the track on Instagram, she wrote: “Music is always there for me.”

The new track comes after Max claimed he found out about his and Demi’s relationship ending “through a tabloid”.

Taking to his Instagram Stories over the weekend, he wrote: “I was on the set of my new movie, Southern Gospel, with crew and cast members right next to me who literally watched me open my phone where I then opened a tabloid.

“This is the God’s honest truth of how I found out about the ending of the engagement and have people from my film who saw the whole thing go down and helped me get back into character to continue my job.”

“I had cast and crew with families relying on me to do my job,” he explained. “That being said, please end this narrative and focus on more important issues in the world. I love and forgive everyone involved. Let us be. Let us heal. God bless.”