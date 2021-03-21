Demi Lovato says she ‘had to die to wake up’ as she opens up about near-fatal overdose

The singer was "minutes from death" after overdosing in her LA home back in 2018

Demi Lovato says she ‘had to die to wake up’ as she...

Demi Lovato has admitted she “had to die to wake up” as she opened up about her near-fatal overdose.

In 2018, the 28-year-old suffered three stokes and a heart attack and was “minutes from death” after overdosing in her LA home.

The songstress is set to open up about the incident in a tell-all YouTube docuseries entitled ‘Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil’, which debuts on the platform on March 23.

Speaking ahead of the documentary, the former Disney star appeared on CBS Sunday Morning, where she told Tracy Smith: “The doctors told me that I had five to 10 minutes.”

“Like, if no one had found me, then I wouldn’t be here. And I’m grateful that I’m sitting here today.”

Demi previously appeared on the CBS show in 2016, and opened up about the progress she has made five years on.

“I was probably 24 when we did the interview. I’m in recovery for a bunch of things and I had been sober for how many years, but I’m still miserable,” she recalled.

“For the first time in my life, I had to essentially die to wake up. I didn’t control any of my life at that period of time. But, yes, I also needed to grow up and take control.”

“And that’s something I haven’t done until the past two years of my life, which is [why] I’m now in control of my finances. I’m now in control of … the food that I eat, how often I work out.”

In the documentary, Demi said: “I don’t think people realise how bad I actually was. I had three strokes, I had a heart attack, I suffered brain damages from three strokes.”

“I can’t drive anymore and I have blind spots in my vision, so sometimes when I go to pour a glass of water, I’ll like, totally miss the cup because I can’t see it anymore. I also had pneumonia ’cause I asphyxiated and multiple organ failure.”

“I was legally blind when I woke up and my little sister was at my bedside and I was so blind I couldn’t see who she was. She just started sobbing because she thought from then on I wouldn’t be able to see.”

Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil premieres March 23 on YouTube.