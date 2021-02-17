Demi Lovato reveals she had three strokes and a heart attack after near-fatal overdose

Demi Lovato has revealed she had three stokes and a heart attack after her near-fatal overdose.
In 2018, the singer was hospitalised and “minutes from death” after she overdosed at her LA home.
The 28-year-old released the trailer for her upcoming YouTube Originals documentary ‘Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil’ on Wednesday.
In the trailer, the former Disney star said: “I’ve had so much to say over the past two years, wanting to set the record straight about what it was that happened.”
“Any time that you suppress a part of yourself, it’s going to overflow.”
“I had three strokes. I had a heart attack. My doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes,” Demi revealed.
Speaking at the documentary’s Television Critics Association panel, Demi told reporters: “I was left with brain damage, and I still deal with the effects of that today.”
“I don’t drive a car, because I have blind spots on my vision. And I also for a long time had a really hard time reading.”
“It was a big deal when I was able to read out of a book, which was like two months later because my vision was so blurry.”
“I dealt with a lot of the repercussions and I feel like they are still there to remind me of what could happen if I ever get into a dark place again,” she added.
“I’m grateful for those reminders, but I’m so grateful that I was someone that didn’t have to do a lot of rehabbing. The rehabbing came on the emotional side.”
“I learned a lot from my past. I was sober for six years and I learned so much from that journey. That’s the main thing that I learned was coming forward and talking about my story held me accountable.”
