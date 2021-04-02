Demi Lovato recreates the night of her 2018 overdose in new music video

The singer was "minutes from death" after she overdosed back in 2018

Demi Lovato recreates the night of her 2018 overdose in new music...

Demi Lovato has recreated the night of her 2018 overdose in the music video for her new song, Dancing With The Devil.

Back in 2018, the 28-year-old was “minutes from death” after she overdosed at her LA home, following six years of sobriety.

The music video was directed by Michael D. Ratner, who created her YouTube docu-series, Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil.

The video follows Demi on a night out with friends, showing her taking shots before returning home to meet her drug dealer.

The songstress is then found unconscious in her bed, and rushed to the hospital.

The music video shows Demi hooked up to machines in a hospital bed, as she sings about that fateful night.

In the new track, Demi sings the emotional lyrics: “I was dancing with the devil, out of control/Almost made it to Heaven/It was closer than you know/ Playing with the enemy, gambling with my soul/It’s so hard to say no/ When you’re dancing with the devil.”

“It’s just a little white line, I’ll be fine/But soon, that little white line is a little glass pipe/Tinfoil remedy, almost got the best of me/I keep praying I don’t reach the end of my lifetime.”

Demi released the music video today alongside her brand new album, Dancing With the Devil … The Art of Starting Over.