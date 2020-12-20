Demi Lovato opens up about her new single life – after splitting from ex-fiancé Max Ehrich

The couple called it quits two months into their engagement

Demi Lovato opens up about her new single life – after splitting...

Demi Lovato has opened up about her new single life, after splitting from her ex-fiancé Max Ehrich.

The singer called off their engagement in September, just two months after Max proposed to her on the beach.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, the 28-year-old shared the best part of her new relationship status.

She wrote: “The best part about being single is knowing that my happiness is coming from no other person than myself.”

The former couple met in March, and following a whirlwind romance, Max proposed just four months later.

At the time of the split, insiders claimed the songstress broke up with Max because she “doesn’t trust” him.

The actor claimed he found out about their break up “through the tabloids”, and that he felt “used”.

Last month, Demi hosted E!’s People’s Choice Awards, where she poked fun at her “unengagement”.

“This year has been the longest three years of my life,” she joked, “Don’t get me wrong, it started out amazing.

“I performed at the Grammys and sung the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. But then COVID hit and everything shut down, so I did what everyone else did, I went into lockdown mode and got engaged.

“I also didn’t know this could happen, but reached the end of Instagram four times. I binged seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars, got unengaged, then went looking for aliens in the desert, so basically the same as everyone else.”