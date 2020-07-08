Demi Lovato confesses she feels ‘grateful’ to be alive – two years after her near-fatal overdose

Demi Lovato confesses she feels ‘grateful’ to be alive – two years...

Demi Lovato has confessed she feels “grateful” for every day she has on this earth – two years after she suffered a near-fatal drug overdose.

During a new interview with Bustle, the singer reflected on her experience in lockdown, and admitted self-isolation allowed her to slow down and “work on” herself.

“It’s very common for people to only really work on themselves when crisis happens or when they notice that they’re slipping into old patterns or behaviours,” she said.

“To be able to walk into this experience without a personal crisis and just be like, I can do the work on myself now because I have the time…It was a beautiful thing.”

“I wasn’t in rehab; I was outside in the world with Netflix,” she continued, “So when I was too tired of therapy, I’d put on Schitt’s Creek.”

“I was given this opportunity. And I was like, I’m going to adapt. I’m going to shift to this. I’m going to learn from it.”

“I started doing all this work, allowing myself to feel the pains of all the losses that I’ve had or the adversities or traumas that I’ve faced.”

She admitted: “I think my ability to be vulnerable and be more intimate with people has really heightened.”

Sharing her Bustle cover on Instagram, Demo told fans: “Grateful for every day I have on this earth. This year hasn’t been easy for any of us. It’s been a time to reflect, to heal, to grow, to educate, and to spread love…”

Demi was close to death back in July 2018 when she overdosed at her LA home.

The songstress spent two weeks recovering in hospital, before being transported to a rehab facility.

