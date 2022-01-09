Demi Lovato completes another rehab stint three years after near-fatal overdose

Demi Lovato quietly completed another rehab stint last year, three years after their near-fatal overdose.

The 29-year-old spent time at a treatment center and sober living facility in 2018, after suffering three stokes and a heart attack following an overdose.

According to Page Six, the singer recently returned to Utah for treatment but is now back home and “doing well”.

A source told E! News that Demi, who uses they/them pronouns, is “looking forward to getting back to work, being with close friends and loved ones and want to focus on the positive”.

The former Disney Channel star opened up about their near-fatal overdose in their YouTube Originals documentary ‘Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil’ last year.

The Skyscraper singer said: “I don’t think people realise how bad I actually was. I had three strokes, I had a heart attack, I suffered brain damages from three strokes.”

“I can’t drive anymore and I have blind spots in my vision, so sometimes when I go to pour a glass of water, I’ll like, totally miss the cup because I can’t see it anymore. I also had pneumonia ’cause I asphyxiated and multiple organ failure.”

“I was legally blind when I woke up and my little sister was at my bedside and I was so blind I couldn’t see who she was. She just started sobbing because she thought from then on I wouldn’t be able to see.”

“I wish I could say that the last night I ever touched heroin was the night of my overdose, but it wasn’t,” Demi admitted, after revealing they became “physically dependant” on the drug.

In the documentary, the 29-year-old revealed while they were “done with the stuff I know is going to kill me”, they were “smoking weed and drinking in moderation”.

But last month, Demi wrote on Instagram: “I no longer support my ‘California sober’ ways. Sober sober is the only way to be.”