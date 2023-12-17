Demi Lovato announces her engagement to beau Jordan Lutes

Demi Lovato has announced her engagement to her beau Jordan Lutes.

The singer was first linked to the musician back in August 2022.

A source told PEOPLE magazine at the time: “It’s a really happy and healthy relationship. He’s a super great guy.”

A rep for Demi has now confirmed to PEOPLE that the star got engaged on Saturday in Los Angeles.

After a “personal and intimate proposal” the pair headed to Craigs, a famous LA restaurant, to celebrate with their friends and family.

In July, Demi previously opened up about her relationship with the musician who she was regularly collaborating with.

She told Sirius XM’s This Morning Mash: “We became friends first. We were friends for several months and then we decided to start dating and well, after we told each other how we felt.”

Back in March, the 31-year-old referred to her now-fiancée as her “sweet angel” in a birthday post for the star.

She wrote alongside a series of images: “My sweet angel – it’s officially your birthday!!! I couldn’t be more excited to celebrate you because I couldn’t be more in love with your gorgeous, funny, sexy, talented self.”

“I’ve waited my whole life to find you and I can’t wait to celebrate so many more birthdays together.. you’re a literal dream come true and I’m so grateful to call you mine.”

“Have the best birthday my love.. you deserve it, the world, and more!!!! Here’s to many more 🥰🥰🖤🖤🎂🎂💫💫 I LOVE YOU 😘😘😘”