Demi Jones reveals she won’t know if she’s cancer-free until the end of the year

Demi Jones has revealed she won’t know if she’s cancer-free until the end of the year.

The 22-year-old was diagnosed with thyroid cancer last month, and recently underwent a surgery to remove her thyroid gland.

The Love Island star took part in an Instagram Q&A, where she shared an update on her health following surgery.

She said: “I haven’t been told that I’m cancer-free yet. I’m not actually sure if it’s completely gone or completely not gone yet.”

“I’ve got to have some further iodine treatment in about six weeks’ time and some scans but hopefully by the end of the year I’ll know whether I’m cancer free.”

“I’m fortunate enough not to go through chemotherapy. I’ve had my surgery to remove the thyroid and I’m going to have some further iodine treatment.”

“The support has been so overwhelming, but it is hard especially when I’m caught socialising with my friends and I’m drinking and people are coming up to me and asking me about my cancer, it can make me quite emotional.”

“But I’m being super strong and super positive and I’ll get through it,” Demi added.

The reality star is best known for appearing on the winter version of Love Island in 2020, which was filmed in South Africa.