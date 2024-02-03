Demi Jones reveals she is ‘very much single’ amid Luis Morrison ‘issues’

Demi Jones has revealed that she is “very much single” amid Luis Morrison’s “issues” with the mothers of his children.

The 25-year-old coupled up with the 29-year-old on Love Island: All-Stars, but the pair were dumped from the villa last month.

Demi explained that Luis had been honest with her about the “situation” with his two exes and mothers of his children, Cally Jane Beech and Chloe Elizabeth.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Demi confessed: “I’ve come out, and don’t get me wrong it’s been very intense with all the press surrounding Luis [he’s accused of owing thousands in child support] but I’m just judging him on how he’s been with me.”

“He’s been lovely towards me, but I’m very much single – I’ve only known the boy three weeks (laughs) So we’ll just see how it goes, but I’m very single.”

She explained: “He’s in Manchester and I’m in Portsmouth so it’s quite far away, and that’s a factor but we’ll just have to see what happens.”

The 25-year-old also admitted that the couple have still not been on a date despite leaving the villa almost two weeks ago.

Demi said: “We didn’t really go on a date but, to be fair, he came down on Sunday night and we recorded the Love Island Podcast together.”

“We had a few drinks afterwards so it was nice, but we haven’t had a proper date yet.”

However, Demi insisted there is no bad blood between the pair and still speaks of the father-of-two fondly.

She said: “He’s such a lovely boy.”

Following her exit from the show, Demi was joined on a TikTok livestream by former Love Island stars Francesca Allen and Elma Pazar, who quizzed her about Luis.

Demi also added: “He’s got a lot on his plate.”

Demi’s comments come after Luis’ ex Chloe Elizabeth opened up about her experience with the former Islander, whom she shares a child with.

The mother-of-one alleged to The Sun: “Luis has two kids who he rarely supports, but you can see his lifestyle online.”

“He’s on lovely holidays, drives a nice car, lives in a nice house in a nice area, wearing his designer clothes yet he hasn’t given Romeo any money or support for most of his life.”