Dee Devlin pays heartwarming tribute to Conor McGregor – after donating €1 million in medical supplies

The mum-of-two used to work in a hospital herself

Dee Devlin has paid a heartwarming tribute to longtime love Conor McGregor – after he donated €1 million worth of medical supplies.

The UFC star saw the beginning of his deliveries on Friday, with healthcare workers all over the country receiving masks thanks to the MMA fighter.

Conor, 31, is set to have more products delivered in the coming days, including more masks and ventilators for hospitals throughout the country.

Taking to Instagram Dee, 32, thanked her other half for all of his hard work and revealed she knew how tough it was working in the frontline herself.

“So proud of you Conor ❤️,” she wrote.

“Having worked in a hospital before, for years, I know how hard these women and men work to keep us all safe.

“To be providing them with the equipment they need to stay protected while they fulfill their roll is truly amazing to me ❤️ #soproud #staysafeeveryone,” she added.

The Proper No. Twelve founder has been fighting hard for all ports in Ireland to be shut down, in order to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

By leaving the airports open for general use, while restricting everything else, is without any disrespect, absurd. To do it one way yet leave another open, with the one being left open where the spread originated from, makes no viable sense.

If a holiday family home… 5/7 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 10, 2020

While you are here, we have launched a special Goss.ie membership page on Patreon.

To get exclusive competitions, extra content, bonus podcast episodes and much more, you can sign up right here:

Become a Patron!