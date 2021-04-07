Declan Donnelly’s home ‘targeted by burglars’ while he and his family slept upstairs

Declan Donnelly’s home ‘targeted by burglars’ while he and his family slept...

Declan Donnelly’s home was reportedly targeted by burglars over the weekend.

According to The Sun, thieves attempted to break into the presenter’s family home, while Dec, his wife Ali, and their daughter Isla slept upstairs.

Officers rushed to their home shortly before 1am following a 999 call, but the burglars fled just moments before they arrived.

Its understood the perpetrators fled the scene after they failed to rip open the iron gates at the front of Dec’s £5million home in West London.

A source told the newspaper: “The robbers couldn’t force the gates open and that’s what made them give up, and flee.”

“Dec and Ali weren’t disturbed. The first they realised anything was amiss was in the morning.”

In a statement, the Met Police said: “Police were called at approximately 00:40hrs to reports of an attempted burglary at a residential property.”

“Officers attended. The suspects had left the scene prior to police arrival. There was no evidence that they had gained access to the property.”

“Inquiries are ongoing. At this early stage, there have been no arrests.”

Dec and his wife Ali have been living at their West London home since 2006, when they bought it for £1.9million.