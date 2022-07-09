Declan Donnelly pays tribute to ‘darling brother’ after his untimely death

Declan Donnelly has paid tribute to his “darling brother” after his untimely death.

Father Dermott Donnelly collapsed and was taken to North Durham Hospital, where he was described as “seriously ill.”

He tragically passed away at the age of 55, after suffering a bleed to the brain.

Taking to Ant and Dec’s joint Twitter account on Friday, Dec paid tribute to his late brother.

He penned, “I am heartbroken to tell you that my darling brother Fr Dermott, @TweeterPriest, sadly passed away this afternoon.”

“We are all beyond devastated. Thank you for your messages of sympathy and support, they are appreciated 🙏.”

DD — antanddec (@antanddec) July 8, 2022

A source earlier revealed to The Sun that devastated Dec raced home to his native north east to join the family at his brother’s bedside.

A source said, “Dec arrived with other family members. There are around 12 of them there at the hospital.”

“It was very sudden and everyone is just praying he pulls through.”