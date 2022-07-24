Declan Donnelly announces the birth of his second child with wife Ali Astall

Declan Donnelly has announced the birth of his second child with his wife Ali Astall.
The couple, who already share a daughter named Isla, confirmed the news via Ant & Dec’s social media accounts on Sunday evening.
Dec shared a photo of him holding their newborn son’s hand, who they’ve named Jack.
He wrote: “Shortly before 10am yesterday, 23.7.2022, Ali and I welcomed the arrival of our son, Jack Anthony Alphonsus, a very welcome ray of light.”
“He is wonderful and Isla is beyond excited to be a big sister!” he added.
