Deborra-Lee Furness breaks her silence following her shock split from Hugh Jackman

Deborra-Lee Furness has broken silence, following her shocking split from Hugh Jackman.

In a joint statement shared with PEOPLE earlier this month, the Australian actress and X-Men star revealed they are going their separate ways after 27 years of marriage.

The 67-year-old appeared on a radio show hosted by Australian radio hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie “O” Henderson on Tuesday, when they accidentally called her.

The two hosts were taken by surprise when Deborra answered the call, as Kyle said: “We have actually called you by mistake, it’s ridiculous. Seriously, this isn’t a stitch-up.”

“We didn’t mean to actually call you. But now you’re here, we won’t go into it. We love you, we hope you’re well.”

Deborra replied: “Thank you guys, I really appreciate it. You’re really sweet.”

Kyle continued: “I just feel it’s too soon. I don’t want to get involved in anything,” referring to the very public breakdown of the celebrity couple’s marriage.

He continued: “But we love you, and you ring us when you want to chat.”

Deborra replied: “Thank you, guys. I really, really appreciate it.”

The couple tied the knot in 1996, a year after they met on the set of the Australian TV series Corelli.

They share two children – a son named Oscar, 23, and a daughter named Ava, 18.

Their last public appearance together was at Wimbledon in July.

Announcing their split, the former couple said in a statement: “We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage.”

“Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.

“We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives. This is the sole statement either of us will make.”