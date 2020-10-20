Dawn O’Porter reveals late friend Caroline Flack has been sending her ‘signs’

The TV presenter tragically took her own life back in February

Dawn O’Porter believes her late friend Caroline Flack has been sending her “signs”.

The Love Island host tragically took her own life back in February, leaving her family and friends devastated.

In her new book ‘Life In Pieces’, Dawn wrote: “Caroline has been throwing signs at me like fireballs and I’ve been catching them all and clinging onto them tight.”

Dawn recalled one morning when she woke up to find “total mayhem” outside her home in Los Angeles, which she shares with her husband Chris O’Dowd.

The mum-of-two said their children’s toys in the garden were destroyed by a group of crows.

Dawn explained: “They dive-bombed us every time we walked outside and then I learned that crows have funerals. Apparently, when one dies, they throw an event.”

“Which is f***ed up, because as they continued to draw my eyes to the sky, a plane started writing the words ‘Be Kind’ and a huge love heart, right above my house. I could not believe what I was seeing.”

“Caroline’s death had kicked off a social media campaign called #BeKind; then there they were, those words being written above my house, when I was already having a straight-up weepy moment about her and had had a particularly bad night.”

“And then her sending the crows in so I didn’t miss it. It’s all a bit obvious, isn’t it?”

Dawn continued: “I feel her in everything. More than I have any other person I have lost. I feel like she is watching out for me in so many ways, and also just watching me, which I love. I miss her so much.”

“The heart lingered in the sky for ages. I stared at it in disbelief but also let the power of the words in the sky seep into me.”

“She did it, I am sure of it. I winked at the letters as they disappeared, and gave her a smile, wherever she was.

“She is in the air. She is everywhere. Whenever I need her, I can have her, if I just stop, and breathe in deeply enough. I felt very calm for the rest of the day,” she added.