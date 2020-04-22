Dawn O’Porter pays tribute to Caroline Flack in heartbreaking post

"I keep waiting for it to feel easier. It doesn’t."

Dawn O’Porter has paid tribute to Caroline Flack in a heartbreaking post on Instagram.

The TV presenter sadly took her own life on February 15, at the age of 40.

Over two months after her death, Caroline’s close pal Dawn shared a touching insight into their friendship.

Posting an old photo of them at an event back in 2015, Dawn wrote: “This was a big night for me. Caroline showed up, as she always did.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dawn O’Porter (@hotpatooties) on Apr 21, 2020 at 12:25pm PDT

“I keep waiting for it to feel easier. It doesn’t. I guess this is just a feeling that a lot of us have to live with now.”

“Grief shouldn’t feel lonely when so many billions of people have felt it, but still it does,” Dawn continued. “Maybe that’s because no one can replace what you lost, and everyone is someone different to everybody else.”

“Caroline meant a lot to me. She meant a lot to a lot of people in a lot of different ways. Because she was special. That laugh. That humour. That loyalty. I miss it all.”

“To think she didn’t even know about any of what’s happened to the world. She’d still have worn her stick on nails in isolation, I bet. I miss you my love,” she added.

Caroline was sadly found dead at her flat in London on February 15, months after she was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

It’s believed Caroline took her own life just hours after she was told she would face trial for the alleged assault – despite the fact that Lewis didn’t want to press charges.

Following her death, the presenter’s management slammed the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for pursuing the ‘show trial’, knowing how vulnerable she was.

After Caroline sadly took her own life, her family released an unpublished Instagram post the presenter wanted to share before the died.

In the heartfelt statement, the TV star denied being a “domestic abuser”, and said the incident between her and Lewis was simply an “accident”.

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.