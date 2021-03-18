Dawn O’Porter pays emotional tribute to her late friend Caroline Flack: ‘I miss her’

A heartbreaking documentary about the life and death of the presenter aired on Wednesday night

Dawn O’Porter has paid an emotional tribute to her late friend Caroline Flack.

On Wednesday night, ‘Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death’ aired on Channel 4, with viewers reacting to the “heartbreaking” documentary online.

The film saw Caroline’s twin sister Jody and mother Christine open up about the Love Island presenter’s private mental health struggles prior to her tragic death.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Dawn wrote: “At the time of filming I wasn’t in a place to be able to be a part of this film, but I’ve seen it and I think everyone did really well to speak so openly about something that I know is total agony. You’ll see a side to Caroline that you won’t have seen before.”

“You’ll see what unkind comments can do to someone. You’ll understand that how you perceive someone might not be the reality of who they are. And hopefully you’ll consider that if you’re even tempted to write something online.”

“I’d like to add that Caroline absolutely had her struggles, but her joy and vibrancy and silliness and sense of fun were all very real too.”

“Despite her mental health battles, she remains the funniest, silliest, most fun, most rock and roll, most utterly ridiculous, most adventurous and most loyal person you could imagine.”

“People can be more than one thing. Caroline was everything. And I miss her,” Dawn added.

Caroline was found dead at her home in London on February 15, 2020 at the age of 40, after tragically taking her own life.

Her tragic death came months after she was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

The presenter took her own life just hours after she was told she would face trial for the alleged assault – despite the fact that Lewis didn’t want to press charges.

Following her death, the presenter’s management slammed the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for pursuing the ‘show trial’, knowing how vulnerable she was.

After Caroline sadly took her own life, her family released an unpublished Instagram post the presenter wanted to share before the died.

In the heartfelt statement, the TV star denied being a “domestic abuser”, and said the incident between her and Lewis was simply an “accident”.

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.