Davina McCall ‘secretly engaged’ to hairstylist Michael Douglas despite vowing to NEVER remarry

Davina McCall is reportedly engaged to her hairstylist beau Michael Douglas.

According to The Sun, the TV presenter, 57, and the celebrity hairdresser, 52, secretly got engaged over the summer – after seven years together.

The couple then flew to the US to celebrate their engagement at the Burning Man festival in Nevada a few weeks ago.

Last November, Davina underwent surgery to have a benign tumour removed from her brain, which made her rethink her future.

A friend told the newspaper: “To say it has been a rollercoaster year for her is an understatement.

“Whilst surgery was, of course, traumatic, she made peace with a lot in the days and weeks leading up to it.

“Then, having survived, she had a new lease of life — as so many do who have been in similar situations.

“Michael was her absolute rock throughout her recovery. If you see them together, genuinely they are like lovesick teenagers. Their chemistry is insane.

“Basically Davina thought ‘f*** it, life is short’, and decided it was time to, as the kids say, lock in the love of her life.”

The friend added: “She has a ring but is only wearing it in private. It is wonderful news and everyone who knows them is just so thrilled. They really do make the most gorgeous couple.”

The couple met on Big Brother in the early 2000s when he was booked to style her hair, and remained friends for years.

Their relationship then turned romantic after Davina split from her ex-husband Matthew Robertson in 2017, after 17 years of marriage.

The news of their secret engagement comes after Davina recently insisted she would never remarry.

She said: “We go on honeymoons all the time but without getting married. We’re in the honeymoon period even after all these years.

“I couldn’t be more happy. And sometimes there’s an idea of, why change anything?’”

Davina was married to TV adventurer Matthew Robertson for 17 years, and the former couple share three children – Holly, Chester, and Tilly.

A year after her split from Matthew, Davina and Michael went public with their relationship in 2018.