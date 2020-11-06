Davina McCall issues desperate plea amid fears her dog was stolen

The TV presenter asked fans for help on social media

Davina McCall issued a desperate plea on social media, amid fears her dog was stolen by two women.

Taking to Twitter today, the former Big Brother host asked fans to help her find her beloved pooch Bo.

Sharing a photo of Bo, Davina wrote: “I know this is a long shot. My dog Bo was picked up in Tunbridge Wells by two ladies and they told someone who told me that they were taking her to a vet.”

“She is chipped. I’ve called every vet locally 5 mile radius. Please let me know which vets . X please RT.”

I know this is a long shot . My dog Bo was picked up in Tunbridge Wells by two ladies and they told someone who told me that they were taking her to a vet . She is chipped. I’ve called every vet locally 5 mile radius. Please let me know which vets . X please RT pic.twitter.com/hzVfdPsWvX — Davina McCall (@ThisisDavina) November 6, 2020

Fans advised Davina to share Bo’s picture in a local Facebook group, and others told her to ring the area’s dog warden.

Just two hours later, Davina tweeted: “Omg it worked !!!!!! Bo is with a dog warden .. I’m so stressed I can’t find a way to contact them online please @TWellsCouncil can u help me with a contact no?”

Davina, who is currently dating celebrity hairdresser Michael Douglas, only recently moved to the area, following her divorce from ex-husband Matthew Robertson.