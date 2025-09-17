Davina McCall breaks silence on ‘secret engagement’ despite vowing to never remarry

Davina McCall has broken her silence after it was reported that she had gotten “secretly engaged” to her hairstylist beau, Michael Douglas.

According to The Sun, the TV presenter, 57, and the celebrity hairdresser, 52, secretly got engaged over the summer – after seven years together.

The couple then flew to the US to celebrate their engagement at the Burning Man festival in Nevada a few weeks ago.

Speaking on Virgin Radio, Davina told her pal Chris Evans: “It happened in Ibiza.”

“What was quite funny was after lunch Michael had booked a lunch which was like, not that usual on a beach and he wanted to take me to a beach where we’d been with all the kids before.”

“So I was like, ‘Oh, this is really nice.’ And then he said, ‘Let’s go for a walk around the cliffs.’”

She went on: “Now I’m in Ibiza right? When I’m in Ibiza, I dress for Ibiza, Chris. I’m in some god-forsaken cowboy boot, little pink cowboy boots with steel toe caps and I’m not in a cliff climbing outfit.”

“I could see he really wanted me to like it, it would make him happy. And I thought, ‘Oh, bless.’ Like he wants to show me something beautiful. So I was like, ‘Stop being miserable and get up the cliff.’

“So I’m clambering up the cliff in some sort of steel-toe-capped cowboy boots,” she explained.

“I’m not going to say what happened, but he recited something to me which was lovely, because I’m going to keep something for myself. He recited something that was lovely and then he got down on one knee.”

She added: “But what was quite funny is he’d spent the year before getting down on one knee and tying a pretend shoelace.”

“So I’d go, ‘Oh my gosh, he’s proposing’ And then he’d tie a pretend shoelace and I go, ‘Ah.’ So after four or five of those, it just became a joke.”

The news of their secret engagement comes after Davina recently insisted she would never remarry.

She said: “We go on honeymoons all the time but without getting married. We’re in the honeymoon period even after all these years. I couldn’t be more happy. And sometimes there’s an idea of, why change anything?’”

Davina was married to TV adventurer Matthew Robertson for 17 years, and the former couple share three children – Holly, Chester, and Tilly.

A year after her split from Matthew, Davina and Michael went public with their relationship in 2018.