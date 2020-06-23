Davina McCall and Rylan Clark-Neal leave Big Brother fans in tears – after paying tribute to Jade Goody

The 27-year-old lost her battle with cancer in 2009

Big Brother fans were left in tears last night following an emotional tribute to Jade Goody.

Davina McCall and Rylan Clark-Neal paid tribute to the star during last night’s episode of Big Brother: Best Shows Ever on E4.

Jade Goody, who starred on the show in 2002, lost her battle with cancer in 2009 at the age of 27.

Davina called the star “beautifully flawed” and an “extraordinary person”.

“In BB3 she was the perfect housemate,” Rylan said, “If we had a factory where we were able to build housemates I think Jade would be one of the first off the production line.”

Co-host Davina added, “All of us could relate to her in some form or another.”

“We felt for her. We cried with her. We laughed at her, then we started laughing with her. Then we loved her with all of our hearts.”

Viewers of the show took to Twitter to pay tribute to the star, praising the Big Brother hosts for their speech.

Jade was also remembered and thanked for her work spreading awareness for cervical cancer.

Following her death, the NHS reported a 12% increase in the number of women availing of cervical screenings – which officials termed “The Jade Goody effect”.

That speech about Jade 😭💕

May she rest in peace #BBUK — DylanJ1402⚔ (@J1402Dylan) June 22, 2020

Thanks to #JadeGoody campaign @ the time and awareness of cervical cancer, I went for my test and underwent an early intervention as result so I owe her a lot. Don’t forget your test ladies! — Carmen Diaz (@cdiaz251) June 22, 2020

Good bless her. Jade Goody beautiful young girl so innocent and through her illness and vlogs she changed a law to bring smear tests forward. God bless her #BBUK — Joanne Doherty 🌻 (@jowadders01) June 22, 2020

Miss seeing #jadegoody she was just a normal girl & she grew on our hearts she made a great buissnes woman R.I.P.JADE ALWAYS IN MY HEART XX — Sean McCabe Official 🇬🇧🇱🇷 (@hello_mccabe) June 22, 2020

@JadeGoodyMemory We miss you Jade such a down to earth lovely girl. She saved so many lives with documenting her journey to the end. She was one hell of a young lady.

RIP JADE 😭😭❤️❤️ #BBUK #JadeGoody — Bouncergirl2 (@bouncergirl2) June 22, 2020

Jade Goody is survived by her husband Jack Tweed, her mother Jackiey Budden, and her two children Freddie and Bobby Jack Brazier.

